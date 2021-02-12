Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Shares Up 41.7%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU)’s share price shot up 41.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.85. 873,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 259,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

