Piper Sandler Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $124.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

