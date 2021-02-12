Piper Sandler Comments on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NVST opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 459,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Envista by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Envista by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.