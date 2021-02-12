Piper Sandler Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Shares of GDDY opened at $92.85 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99.
In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,241 shares of company stock worth $11,350,645 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
