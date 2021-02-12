Piper Sandler Boosts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of GDDY opened at $92.85 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,241 shares of company stock worth $11,350,645 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after acquiring an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

