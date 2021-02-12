Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

