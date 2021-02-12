PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Down 0.7%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $86.22. Approximately 110,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 274,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 155,780.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 669,855 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 384,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 93,433 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $439,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

