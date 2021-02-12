Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,143 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $11,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 554,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 53.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 265,434 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

