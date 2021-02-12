Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 577,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 398,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $164.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.