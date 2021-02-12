Pi Financial Raises Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$7.05

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.05 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$4.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.37. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$237.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

