Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 12,707,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,959,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $166.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 12.85.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Phunware by 6,293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phunware by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

