Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,146,000 after buying an additional 691,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after buying an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,744,000 after buying an additional 208,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.59. 33,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,600. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

