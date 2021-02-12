Phantasma Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $323,449.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 43.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,703.20 or 0.99675693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00043076 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00076587 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 164.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013342 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

