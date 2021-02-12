PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSV) Trading Down 0%

Shares of PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSV) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.92 and last traded at $58.92. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

