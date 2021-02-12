Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 154,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,135,824. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $192.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

