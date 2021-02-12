PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.25. PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 40,321 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetroShale Inc. (PSH.V) (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the North Dakota Bakken/Three Forks. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Fort Berthold, primarily in McKenzie and Dunn counties, North Dakota. It also holds interests in Richland County, Montana; and royalty interests in Alberta and Ontario.

