Peter C. Anderson Sells 4,184 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.1% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.3% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

