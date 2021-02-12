Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of PRSP opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

