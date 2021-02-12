Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.82. 88,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

