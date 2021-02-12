Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PERI opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.23 million, a PE ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Perion Network by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

