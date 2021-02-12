Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Trading Up 6.5%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 1,269,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 787,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,496,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

