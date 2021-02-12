PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

