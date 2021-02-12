PEPS Coin Price Tops $0.0028 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $124,075.15 and approximately $100.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010144 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001381 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00181685 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,883,327 coins and its circulating supply is 43,634,824 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

