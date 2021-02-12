Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.