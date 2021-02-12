PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFSI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.26.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $845,468.13. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,215 shares of company stock worth $10,445,663. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

