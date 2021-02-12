Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,092.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 82.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

