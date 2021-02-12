Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.69.

BTU opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.12) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $63,744 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

