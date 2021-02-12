PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 162,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,271. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

