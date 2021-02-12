PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Issues Earnings Results

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.
Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 162,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,271. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.95.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.