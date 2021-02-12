PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.85.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $302.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

