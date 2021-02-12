PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $727,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.42. 1,069,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,359. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.93 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

