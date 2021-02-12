Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.39.

Shares of PAYC opened at $407.32 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.56 and a 200-day moving average of $364.72.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

