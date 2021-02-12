Paul H. Stebbins Sells 900 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
INT stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.
INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
World Fuel Services Company Profile
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.
