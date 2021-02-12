Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Patrick Industries worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,959. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,287 shares of company stock worth $4,857,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

