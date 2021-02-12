Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $776,400.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,917,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $81.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

