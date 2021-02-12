Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.28

Patria Investments Ltd (NYSE:PAX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 178305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.