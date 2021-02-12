Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to $11.75

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.75 to $11.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRMRF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paramount Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.