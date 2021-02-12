Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.18.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$10.25 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.81 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

