Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) traded as high as C$10.66 and last traded at C$10.66, with a volume of 470199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$39,982.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75.

About Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

