Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,187 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,184 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,619 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

DDD opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

