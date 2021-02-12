Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after purchasing an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI opened at $181.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

