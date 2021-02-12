Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 114,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

