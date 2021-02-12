Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Devon Energy stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

