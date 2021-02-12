Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $78.67 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,434 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,267.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

