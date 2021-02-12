Parallel Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

IONS stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 120.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

