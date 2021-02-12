Parallel Advisors LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $3,660,601. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $96.99 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

