Pantos One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,833.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $41,833.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.00255967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00096412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00077276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00084648 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.09 or 0.98505841 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.