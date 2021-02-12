PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 120.7% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00012547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $668.43 million and $133.93 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 120.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00259330 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00094656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00084867 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.54 or 0.96074126 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 179,973,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,870,066 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.