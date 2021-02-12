Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

PAAS opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

