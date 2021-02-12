PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.68

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. PageGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

