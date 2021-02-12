Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Pacific West Bank stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pacific West Bank has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.09.

About Pacific West Bank

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, one to four family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and land development and other land loans.

