Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Pacific West Bank stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pacific West Bank has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.09.
About Pacific West Bank
