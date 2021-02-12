Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.15. 9,148,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,855. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $53.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,779,934.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,738,402 shares of company stock worth $50,756,951 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.